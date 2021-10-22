Voivod Completes Work On New Album; Release Date Expected Soon
Canadian progressive thrash metal legends Voivod has finished putting the final touches on their as-yet untitled new album. A post from guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain reads as follows:
"New Voivod album is done and at the Mastering with Maor Appelbaum Mastering! Crazy intense past 4 months of writing demoing recording mixing! Thanx to the Francis Perron, RadicArt Recording Studio for his total dedication, hard work and passion! Thanx to Lapointe amplification for the amazing guitar tone I got from your amp! And Bond Instruments for making my beautiful guitars and DiMarzio pickups to make my finger sing! Sophia Tremolos for enable me to express myself in total control with their amazing trems! and Graph Tech Guitar Labs for the total reliable gear, helping my guitars staying in tune and making my life easier!"
What's Next?
