1914 Posts New Lyric Video "FN .380 ACP#19074" Online

Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal visionaries 1914 continue to reflect the gruesome tales of World War I, its soldiers’ fate, their death, fear and feats to be never forgotten on their sinister third epos, "Where Fear and Weapons Meet," out today via Napalm Records. After smashing their massive first treat "...And a Cross Now Marks His Place," feat. none other than Paradise Lost icon Nick Holmes, followed by scorching "Pillars of Fire (The Battle of Messines)," the Ukrainian WWI experts now reveal the secret of their third single "FN .380 ACP#19074," alongside a thrilling lyric video.

The track breaks in with a majestic yet intimidating orchestra, heavy guitar lines, thunderous black metal drumming like a blaze of gunfire and raw vocal power. It reflects the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife 1914 in Sarajevo, an event that caused the outbreak of World War I.

Ditmar Kumarberg comments:

"This track marks the beginning of the entire conflict - the assassination of Franz Ferdinand - the event that triggered the conflict that had been brewing for the last 10 years. The royal houses of Europe wanted this war, it was inevitable - technical progress, territorial claims and dissatisfaction of people led to this. And so, the Yugoslav nationalist Gavrilo Princip fired the shots that launched the process. Two shots from a .380 ACP FN Model 1910 pistol numbered 19074, which changed the world forever, collapsed large empires and killed tens of millions of people."