Swallow The Sun Premiere New Song "Enemy" From Upcoming New Album "Moonflowers"

Swallow The Sun premiere their new advance track and lyric video "Enemy" streaming for you below. The band's new album "Moonflowers" is due out November 19.

You can catch Swallow The Sun live with Wilderun and Abigail Williams this November:

11/20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (no Abigail Williams)

11/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (no Abigail Williams)

11/22 – Dallas, TX – Trees (no Abigail Williams)

11/23 – Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live (no Abigail Williams)

11/24 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

11/26 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

11/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/28 – Baltimore, MD – Angels Rock Bar

11/29 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

11/30 – Brooklyn NY – The Monarch

12/1 – Montreal, QC – Cafe Campus

12/2 – Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere

12/3 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

12/4 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

12/5 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

12/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse

12/7 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

12/8 – Madison, WI – The Crucible

12/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

12/10 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

12/11 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

12/14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

12/15 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

12/16 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

12/17 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Upstairs

12/18 – Santa Ana, CA – Stages

12/19 – West Hollywood, CA – Whiskey A Go-Go