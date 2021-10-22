Swallow The Sun Premiere New Song "Enemy" From Upcoming New Album "Moonflowers"
Band Photo: Abigail Williams (?)
Swallow The Sun premiere their new advance track and lyric video "Enemy" streaming for you below. The band's new album "Moonflowers" is due out November 19.
You can catch Swallow The Sun live with Wilderun and Abigail Williams this November:
11/20 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (no Abigail Williams)
11/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (no Abigail Williams)
11/22 – Dallas, TX – Trees (no Abigail Williams)
11/23 – Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live (no Abigail Williams)
11/24 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
11/26 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
11/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/28 – Baltimore, MD – Angels Rock Bar
11/29 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
11/30 – Brooklyn NY – The Monarch
12/1 – Montreal, QC – Cafe Campus
12/2 – Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martiniere
12/3 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
12/4 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
12/5 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
12/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse
12/7 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
12/8 – Madison, WI – The Crucible
12/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
12/10 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
12/11 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s
12/14 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
12/15 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
12/16 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
12/17 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Upstairs
12/18 – Santa Ana, CA – Stages
12/19 – West Hollywood, CA – Whiskey A Go-Go
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bodysnatcher premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
King of Scorn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Swallow The Sun Premiere New Song 'Enemy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.