Bodysnatcher premiere New Track & Music Video “Absolved Of The Strings And Stone” Video
Bodysnatcher premiere a new advance track and music video titled “Absolved Of The Strings And Stone“. That single is off the group’s upcoming new record, details for which will be announced in the weeks to come.
Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:
“‘Absolved Of The Strings And Stone‘ speaks on the topic of realizing toxic behavior and cutting those people loose. Realize your worth and trust your gut.”
Bodysnatcher are currently out on the road with Boundaries, Left To Suffer and Mouth For War:
10/22 Trenton, NJ – The Backstage @ Championships Bar
10/23 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
10/24 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
10/25 Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue
10/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy
10/28 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
10/29 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
10/30 Kent, OH – The Outpost
10/31 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
11/02 Denver, CO – The Roxy Theatre
11/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock
11/05 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
11/06 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/07 Seattle, WA – Funhouse @ El Corazon
11/09 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
11/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/11 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
11/12 Mesa, AZ – The Nile – Basement
11/13 Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse
11/14 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
11/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take it Live
11/17 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
11/18 Dallas, TX – Three Links
11/19 Oklahoma City, OK – 89ths Street Collective
11/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
11/21 Nashville, TN – The End
