Bodysnatcher premiere New Track & Music Video “Absolved Of The Strings And Stone” Video

Bodysnatcher premiere a new advance track and music video titled “Absolved Of The Strings And Stone“. That single is off the group’s upcoming new record, details for which will be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:

“‘Absolved Of The Strings And Stone‘ speaks on the topic of realizing toxic behavior and cutting those people loose. Realize your worth and trust your gut.”



Bodysnatcher are currently out on the road with Boundaries, Left To Suffer and Mouth For War:

10/22 Trenton, NJ – The Backstage @ Championships Bar

10/23 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

10/24 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

10/25 Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue

10/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy

10/28 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

10/29 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

10/30 Kent, OH – The Outpost

10/31 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

11/02 Denver, CO – The Roxy Theatre

11/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock

11/05 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

11/06 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/07 Seattle, WA – Funhouse @ El Corazon

11/09 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

11/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/11 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

11/12 Mesa, AZ – The Nile – Basement

11/13 Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse

11/14 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

11/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take it Live

11/17 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

11/18 Dallas, TX – Three Links

11/19 Oklahoma City, OK – 89ths Street Collective

11/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

11/21 Nashville, TN – The End