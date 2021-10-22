Pyrexia Premiere New Song "Pawn To King" From Upcoming New Album "Gravitas Maximus"
Pyrexia premiere their new single “Pawn To King” off their forthcoming new album “Gravitas Maximus“. Unique Leader have the latter scheduled for a December 10th release date.
Tells guitarist Chris Basile:
“When you write an album like ‘Sermon Of Mockery‘, it’s like Moby Dick with this giant whale that you have to conquer. I spent over two decades throwing harpoons and missing every time. ‘Gravitas Maximus‘ goes right through the heart of the whale and kills it dead. Along with everything else.”
