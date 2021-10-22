Arch Enemy Premiere New Single & Music Video “Deceiver, Deceiver”
Arch Enemy premiere their new standalone single and music video “Deceiver, Deceiver” streaming via YouTube for you below. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered the track.
Comments guitarist Michael Amott:
“Wait…what? Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music? Time flies…especially when you tour the world for a couple of years, decide to take some time off…and then we all get hit with a global fckn pandemic! Everyone’s been through hard times these last couple of years, and it’s beautiful to see everything coming back now. This very much feels like the right moment to return with a brand new song, ‘Deceiver, Deceiver‘! Not the happiest of tunes, but believe me – we’re ecstatic to be back!”
