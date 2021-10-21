Gangrenous Flesh Consumption Premiere Debut Single "A Vomitous Slurry Of Pulsating Entrails" From Upcoming Debut Album "Vile Ingurgitation Of Suppurated Limbs"

Pennsylvania/Texas-based slamming brutal death outfit Gangrenous Flesh Consumption premiere their debut single entitled “"A Vomitous Slurry Of Pulsating Entrails”. The song is taken from their upcoming debut album "Vile Ingurgitation Of Suppurated Limbs", which will be out in stores in 2022. The track features Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy.