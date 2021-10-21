Stormkeep Premiere New Song "The Serpent’s Stone" From Upcoming New Album "Tales of Othertime"
Colorado black metal band Stormkeep premiere a new song entitled “The Serpent’s Stone”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tales of Othertime". The record will be released by Ván Records on November 19th.
Check out now "The Serpent’s Stone" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mastodon Premiere New Track "Sickle And Peace"
- Next Article:
Gangrenous Flesh Consumption Premiere Debut Single
0 Comments on "Stormkeep Premiere New Song 'The Serpent’s Stone'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.