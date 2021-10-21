Mastodon Premiere New Track “Sickle And Peace”

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

Mastodon premiere another new track from their forthcoming new album “Hushed And Grim”, due out next Friday, October 29th. The new single “Sickle And peace” is now streaming for you via YouTube below:

You can catch the band live this fall. Opeth and Zeal & Ardor will support them at the following shows:

11/16 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/18 Boston, MA – The Wang Theatre

11/19 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

11/20 New York City – Hammerstein Ballroom

11/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/27 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/28 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/30 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

12/01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

12/02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

12/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

12/05 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom