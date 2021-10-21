Mastodon Premiere New Track “Sickle And Peace”
Band Photo: Opeth (?)
Mastodon premiere another new track from their forthcoming new album “Hushed And Grim”, due out next Friday, October 29th. The new single “Sickle And peace” is now streaming for you via YouTube below:
You can catch the band live this fall. Opeth and Zeal & Ardor will support them at the following shows:
11/16 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/18 Boston, MA – The Wang Theatre
11/19 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
11/20 New York City – Hammerstein Ballroom
11/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
11/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/27 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11/28 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/30 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
12/01 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
12/02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
12/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
12/05 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Stormkeep Premiere New Song "The Serpent’s Stone"
0 Comments on "Mastodon Premiere New Track 'Sickle And Peace'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.