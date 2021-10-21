SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Music Video “The End To A Brief Moment Of Lasting Intimacy”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy premiere a new official music video for their new single “The End To A Brief Moment Of Lasting Intimacy“, taken from the band’s upcoming new album “The Romance Of Affliction“, due out November 05t via Pure Noise Records.

Tells frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa:

“Don’t mistake lust for love. Don’t think that the presence of others can make you feel whole. We are angels with faded halos clinging to the doomed pleasures that wrap us together in an indulgent embrace, only to lose the harmony, unbid, and move to the next temporary comfort. Even if it feels like the person in front of you can save you from the isolating feelings of being alone in this world, it’s only temporary.”

SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s fall touring plans will find them out with Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and Vatican on the below run:

11/05 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

11/06 Henderson, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall

11/07 Mesa, AZ – Underground

11/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

11/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

11/11 Springfield, MO – Odyssey Lounge

11/12 Memphis, TN – Growlers

11/13 Nashville, TN – Exit / In

11/14 Louisville, KY – Portal

11/16 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

11/17 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

11/19 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

11/20 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

11/21 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

11/23 Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)

11/24 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

11/26 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/27 Lakewood, OH – Foundry

11/28 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

11/30 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

12/01 Des Moines, IA – Leftys

12/02 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

12/03 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

12/04 Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge

12/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

12/07 Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

12/08 Portland, OR – Brightside DIY

12/10 Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman