SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Music Video “The End To A Brief Moment Of Lasting Intimacy”
SeeYouSpaceCowboy premiere a new official music video for their new single “The End To A Brief Moment Of Lasting Intimacy“, taken from the band’s upcoming new album “The Romance Of Affliction“, due out November 05t via Pure Noise Records.
Tells frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa:
“Don’t mistake lust for love. Don’t think that the presence of others can make you feel whole. We are angels with faded halos clinging to the doomed pleasures that wrap us together in an indulgent embrace, only to lose the harmony, unbid, and move to the next temporary comfort. Even if it feels like the person in front of you can save you from the isolating feelings of being alone in this world, it’s only temporary.”
SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s fall touring plans will find them out with Greyhaven, Wristmeetrazor and Vatican on the below run:
11/05 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
11/06 Henderson, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall
11/07 Mesa, AZ – Underground
11/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
11/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
11/11 Springfield, MO – Odyssey Lounge
11/12 Memphis, TN – Growlers
11/13 Nashville, TN – Exit / In
11/14 Louisville, KY – Portal
11/16 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
11/17 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
11/19 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
11/20 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11/21 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
11/23 Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)
11/24 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
11/26 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/27 Lakewood, OH – Foundry
11/28 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
11/30 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
12/01 Des Moines, IA – Leftys
12/02 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
12/03 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
12/04 Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge
12/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
12/07 Seattle, WA – The Vera Project
12/08 Portland, OR – Brightside DIY
12/10 Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Mastodon Premiere New Track "Sickle And Peace"
0 Comments on "SeeYouSpaceCowboy Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.