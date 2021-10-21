Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vampyr” From Upcoming New EP “Chronicles I: Lust"

Void Of Vision‘s new EP “Chronicles I: Lust” will drop this Friday, October 22nd via UNFD. A music video for the single “Vampyr” off it has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below:

Tells frontman Jack Bergin:

“We are all a part of the mission to fight against the inappropriate behaviour in the Australian music industry, every one of us. While visible changes are now happening to shift the horrible behaviour within our environment, it is still a deep rooted culture problem that needs to be ripped out from underneath the surface. It all comes down to how we all collectively act upon these situations in our respective fields, we simply cannot allow anyone to continue abusing their power in a way that is harmful to women.

I know for a fact that I have stood idle before amongst a world full of dangerous men and their sycophants that will do whatever it takes to protect their unstable world… but this isn’t about me, this is about how much more we can all be doing in our positions to actively create a safe space for women. You can neglect accountability or wake up and ask yourself how it is all still happening in this day and age.”