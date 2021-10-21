"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Lurking Fear (At The Gates, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death Reborn”

posted Oct 21, 2021 at 2:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

The Lurking Fear - featuring members of At The Gates etc. - premiere their new track and music video “Death Reborn“. The band’s sophomore album titled “Death, Madness, Horror, Decay“, will be released on November 19th release through Century Media.

Says frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant:

“‘Death Reborn‘ was one of the last tracks to be finished for the album. A pure old school death metal storm, that main riff just blew me away when I heard it, and I knew we had to make space for it on the A-side of the album straight away. The lyrics were quite instant as well, as the track had a certain attitude that needed to be conveyed in the lyrics as well. Still drawing main influence from the Lovecraft universe, but with an added extra aggressive twist. And, I know it is short…approx. one minute, but if you have three great riffs like these, why make it complicated.”

BrianMN's avatar

Member

1. BrianMN writes:

Only 1:12 long and still better than the entire last album from ATG. :P

# Oct 21, 2021 @ 10:31 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

