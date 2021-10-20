Traumatomy Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "Hyperphagic Deformation" From Upcoming New Split "Deformed Through Gluttony"
Slamming brutal death outfit Traumatomy premiere a new song and playthrough video
“Hyperphagic Deformation”, taken from their upcoming new split release "Deformed Through Gluttony", which will be out in stores October 22, 2021 via Vile Tapes Records.
