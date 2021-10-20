Deathchant Premiere New Music Video For "Waste"

Deathchant premiere a new music video for “Waste”, taken from their latest album of the same name, out in stores now via RidingEasy Records.

You can Deathchant on their tour with Warish at one of the dates below:

10/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/23 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/25 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Deathchant only)

10/26 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

10/29 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Deathchant only)

10/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint (Deathchant only)

10/31 Boston, MA @ Middle East (Deathchant only)

11/14 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge (Warish only)

11/15 Denver, CO @ The Hi Dive (Deathchant only)

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/17 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/19 Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

11/20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/21 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/23 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

11/24 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

11/27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo