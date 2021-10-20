Deathchant Premiere New Music Video For "Waste"
Deathchant premiere a new music video for “Waste”, taken from their latest album of the same name, out in stores now via RidingEasy Records.
You can Deathchant on their tour with Warish at one of the dates below:
10/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
10/23 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/25 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Deathchant only)
10/26 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
10/29 New York, NY @ Union Pool (Deathchant only)
10/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint (Deathchant only)
10/31 Boston, MA @ Middle East (Deathchant only)
11/14 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge (Warish only)
11/15 Denver, CO @ The Hi Dive (Deathchant only)
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/17 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/19 Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge
11/20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
11/21 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
11/23 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
11/24 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst
11/27 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
