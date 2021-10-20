No Bragging Rights Premiere New Music Video “Breaking Point”

No Bragging Rights will drop their new self-titled EP on December 03rd via Pure Noise Records. A first advance track from it titled “Breaking Point” has premiered online streaming via Youube below. This new record marks the group’s first new music since 2014.

Explains frontman Mike Perez:

“Intimate Partner Violence is what is portrayed in the lyrics but the song could have just as easily been a job, a career, a family crisis, or an existential crisis. We have people, things, or situations in our lives that make us feel powerless or dependent. The fear of failure or embarrassment can keep us feeling trapped and helpless. Even when we are knocked to our knees, we do not have to stay there. We can leave an abusive relationship. We can find fulfilling work. We can work to improve whatever difficult situation we find ourselves in.”

“No Bragging Rights” track list:

01 – “Strengths Perspective”

02 – “Walking Blind”

03 – “Breaking Point”

04 – “Stages”

05 – “The Weight”

06 – “Regret”

07 – “Unapologetic”