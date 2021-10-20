Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single “Fighting Gravity” From Upcoming New Album “Echo”
Of Mice & Men‘s new studio full-length “Echo will be released on December 03rd by SharpTone Records. That effort compiles the singles from several of their EPs (“Timeless” and “Bloom” which dropped throughout the year. Four extra tracks will be added to it, the latest of which named “Fighting Gravity“ has premiered online streaming for you below:
“Echo” track list:
01 – “Timeless”
02 – “Obsolete”
03 – “Anchor”
04 – “Levee”
05 – “Bloom”
06 – “Pulling Teeth”
07 – “Mosaic”
08 – “Fighting Gravity”
09 – “Echo”
10 – “Helplessly Hoping”
