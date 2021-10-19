Hate Unleashes New Music Video "Exiles Of Pantheon"
Long-running blackened death metal unit, Hate, today unleash their new video for "Exiles Of Pantheon". The ferocious track comes by way of the band's "Rugia" full-length, recently released via Metal Blade Records. The "Exiles Of Pantheon" video was created in collaboration with @9literfilmy film agency. You can check out the video, along with a recent interview conducted by Metal Underground, below.
Comments vocalist/guitarist ATF Sinner, "We're extremely proud to present this picture for one of the most brutal and vicious tracks on Rugia. The song is about an old faith being reborn through an unholy, blood-soaked ritual. There are references to archaic beliefs on the island of Rugia - the last bastion of western Slavic paganism. Making this video was one hell of a challenge, because we were shooting throughout the night in extreme weather conditions. In the end, I think we got a picture that fits perfectly with the music. Watching it, you can almost feel freezing cold rain slashing at your face. I've no doubt our best video thus far."
