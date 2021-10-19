Gaahls Wyrd Unveils New Streaming Video "The Seed"

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd - fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed) - will release their new EP, "The Humming Mountain," on November 5 via Season Of Mist. Watch an official streaming video for the opening track "The Seed" below.

Gaahls Wyrd, the eponymous brainchild of one of black metal’s most iconic and enigmatic figures, has returned with a hypnotic new EP. "The Humming Mountain" follows the band’s debut album, "GastiR - Ghosts Invited," and sees the latest evolution of the esoteric dark metal project’s sound.

The five song offering creeps in like a whispering demon, slowly entrancing the listener with its deep, dark gaze before it sinks its teeth in and drags you into the all-consuming abyss.