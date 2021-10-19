Venom Prison To Release New Album "Erebos" In February; Reveals Artwork

For the iconic cover of their upcoming album, "Erebos," UK’s Venom Prison have teamed up with renowned artist Eliran Kantor again. "Erebos" will be out worldwide on February 4. A new song will be released soon.

The band comments: "Being able to work with our dear friend Eliran on another piece of art for Venom Prison has been exciting as always. Kantor knows the band perfectly well to capture our music and poetry into a visual masterpiece every single time. Erebos was a personal one for both Eliran Kantor and ourselves. This artwork captures the moment a young person dies inside as they are surrounded by horror. In the moment their innocence is lost and desensitization will from now on fuel the repetition of the cycle of violence in their life. This is Erebos the one born from chaos."