Saturnus Signs With Prophecy Productions; New Album Expected In 2022

Saturnus has signed a multi-album deal with Prophecy Productions. The Danish death doom veterans will return in 2022 to release their first full-length after their fourth album "Saturn in Ascension" came out in 2012. This collaboration will also see the band's third full-length "Veronika Decides to Die" to be officially released on vinyl for the first time and as an artbook CD at a later stage.

"We are extremely proud to announce that we are now part of the Prophecy Productions family," writes drummer Henrik Glass in representation of the band. "After all these years, we are happy to be joining such a great artist roster alongside many of our friends. This is the first step in a fresh new direction, and we know that Prophecy is the label that will help us along our path. We chose to sign with Prophecy as they have a great history and a solid reputation, knowing that they stand for the best interests of their artists, which is extremely important to us. Now with this new relationship and the support it brings, we can hardly wait to progress to the next stage in our journey. Stay tuned as we enter the next chapter in the book of Saturnus!"

Martin Koller adds: "Already in the 1990s, I became a huge fan of Saturnus", tells the founder of Prophecy Productions. "It is therefore hardly a surprise that I am very glad and proud to welcome the Danes to our label family, which they perfectly match!"