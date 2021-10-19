"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

80 Bands Announced For 2022 Brutal Assault Festival

posted Oct 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dark Funeral

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Eighty, of the 150, bands for the 2022 edition of the Brutal Assault Festival have now been announced. The five-day festival will be held in its usual location of Fortress Josefov in the Czech Republic on August 9-13, 2022.

The festival will be one day longer than it has ever been before, and tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 festivals remain valid.

baest copenhell svend karlsson-clear

Denmark's Baest is on the bill for 2022 Brutal Assault Festival

Confirmed bands so far include: 1914, Abbath, At The Gates, Bloodbath, Dark Funeral, Katatonia, Mercyful Fate, Uada, and Winterfylleth.

2022 brutal assault festival

