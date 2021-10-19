80 Bands Announced For 2022 Brutal Assault Festival

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Eighty, of the 150, bands for the 2022 edition of the Brutal Assault Festival have now been announced. The five-day festival will be held in its usual location of Fortress Josefov in the Czech Republic on August 9-13, 2022.

The festival will be one day longer than it has ever been before, and tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 festivals remain valid.

Denmark's Baest is on the bill for 2022 Brutal Assault Festival

Confirmed bands so far include: 1914, Abbath, At The Gates, Bloodbath, Dark Funeral, Katatonia, Mercyful Fate, Uada, and Winterfylleth.