80 Bands Announced For 2022 Brutal Assault Festival
Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)
Eighty, of the 150, bands for the 2022 edition of the Brutal Assault Festival have now been announced. The five-day festival will be held in its usual location of Fortress Josefov in the Czech Republic on August 9-13, 2022.
The festival will be one day longer than it has ever been before, and tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 festivals remain valid.
Confirmed bands so far include: 1914, Abbath, At The Gates, Bloodbath, Dark Funeral, Katatonia, Mercyful Fate, Uada, and Winterfylleth.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
In Loving Memory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Obscura Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "80 Bands Announced For 2022 Brutal Assault"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.