In Loving Memory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Fractured " From Upcoming New Album "The Withering"
Spain's doom/death metal band In Loving Memory premiere a new song and lyric video “Fractured ”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Withering", which will be out in stores January 14, 2022 via Funere.
