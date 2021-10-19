Demonic Temple Premiere New Song "Through the Stars into the Abyss" From Upcoming New Album
Polish black metal duo Demonic Temple premiere a new song entitled “Through the Stars into the Abyss”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out on November 11th through Putrid Cult and Dark Horizon.
Check out now "Through the Stars into the Abyss" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Autokrator Premiere New Track "DCLXVI"
- Next Article:
In Loving Memory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Demonic Temple Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.