Watch: Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Etc. Members Guest In Loss Becomes’ New Music Video “Healing”

Loss Becomes premiere their new music video “Healing” streaming via YouTube below. The video features Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach, Suicidal Tendencies/ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman, Fit For An Autopsy guitarist Tim Howley and Jynx guitarist Justin Whang.

Despite the guest appearances, the clip also showcases Loss Becomes‘ drummer Alec Kossoff‘s side career skills as a stunt performer.

Tell the band:

“‘Healing‘ is a song about celebrating life after death. Loss is always hard to accept, especially when it’s someone you’re close to, but having that person in your life is a miracle in itself worth honoring through celebration. The upbeat tempo and driving riffs reflect themes of joy & festivity that come to a halt with a monstrous slap bass solo & massive outro riffs that represent the process of mourning, grieving and ultimately, healing.”