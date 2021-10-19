Vended - Feat. Sons Of Two Slipknot Members - Premiere New Track “Burn My Misery”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Vended‘s debut EP “What Is It/Kill It” will be released on November 12th. A second advance track from it, “Burn My Misery“ has premiered online streaming for you below. The Iowan metal band feature the sons of Slipknot bandmates Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan among their lineup: Griffin Taylor fronts the band, while Simon Crahan handles the drumming.