Ex Cradle Of Filth And Satryicon Guest Singer Andrea Meyer Killed In Kongsberg Terror Attack

Andrea Meyer, the vocalist who appeared on the debut Cradle Of Filth album, "The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh," as well as the Satyricon album, "Nemesis Divina," has died at the hands of terrorist Espen Andersen Bråthen during his recent terror attack in Kongsberg, Norway. The 52 year old German singer was one of five people who tragically lost their lives after Bråthen attacked eight people with a bow and arrow on October 13th, before being arrested later that day.

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth was of many who paid tribute to the vocalist, stating:

"R.I.P. Andrea Meyer.

"Andrea guested on our debut album, The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh, and also modelled and danced for us on stage as well as presiding over ritual back in our formative years. ⁣

"She will be sadly missed and our deep felt love and sympathies go out to her kith and kin."

Aside from her guest work, Meyer released music under the name Andrea Nebel, as well as Nebelhexë and Hagalaz' Runedance. She was also an accomplished writer, penning film scripts as well as social commentary pieces, poetry and spiritual history. She is survived by her daughter Alva.