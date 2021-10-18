Sepultura Postpones European Tour With Sacred Reich And Crowbar

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Even though the world is slowly opening up and shows are starting to take place, there is still too much uncertainty with the ever-changing rules between the different countries in Europe. As a result of this, Sepultura are forced to postpone their UK/European "Quadra" tour to 2022.

Andreas Kisser comments "It's really hard to postpone another tour once again, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. We are forced to do this to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy the concerts. We are very happy and thankful for the ticket sales and so anxious to jam for you all! It will take a little longer but we will see each other soon in a safe environment for all of us. Take care and Listen To Quadra!!'"

Purchased tickets will remain valid and these are the new tour dates for 2022:

20-Oct-22 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

21-Oct-22 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

22-Oct-22 CZ Zlin - Hala Datart

23-Oct-22 PL Wroclaw - A2

25-Oct-22 AT Vienna - Arena

26-Oct-22 HU Budapest - Barba Negra *new

27-Oct-22 DE Munich - Backstage

28-Oct-22 DE Cologne - Essigfabrik

29-Oct-22 CH Pratteln - Z-7

30-Oct-22 CH Lausanne - Les Docks

01-Nov-22 UK Glasgow - QMU *venue upgrade

02-Nov-22 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz

03-Nov-22 IE Dublin - Academy *SOLD OUT

04-Nov-22 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

05-Nov-22 UK London - Electric Brixton

06-Nov-22 BE Antwerp - Trix

08-Nov-22 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini

09-Nov-22 ES Madrid - But *new venue

10-Nov-22 PT Porto - Hard Club

11-Nov-22 ES Pamplona - Totem

12-Nov-22 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

14-Nov-22 LU Esch/Alzette - Rockhal

15-Nov-22 FR Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16-Nov-22 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann *new venue

17-Nov-22 DE Berlin - Astra *venue upgrade

19-Nov-22 DE Hamburg - Markthalle

20-Nov-22 NL Haarlem - Patronaat

21-Nov-22 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof