Mortem Obscuram Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Eradication of the Human Endeavor"
Mortem Obscuram premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Eradication of the Human Endeavor", out in stores now.
Check out now "Eradication of the Human Endeavor" in its entirety via YouTube below.
Track-list:
1. A Fallen Kingdom
2. Eradication of the Human Endeavor
3. Tormented Sanity
4. The 5th Wheel of Iah
5. Osiris Bringer if Death and Rebirth
6. Eternal Slaughter
7. Apophis The Lord of Chaos
8. The Embalmer
9. Dawn of a new Apocalypse
