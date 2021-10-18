Otargos Premiere New Song "Larva Venom" From Upcoming New Album "Fleshborer Soulflayer"

Band Photo: Otargos (?)

French black metal band Otargos premiere a new song entitled “Larva Venom”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fleshborer Soulflayer", which will be released by Xenokorp on December 10th.

