Otargos Premiere New Song "Larva Venom" From Upcoming New Album "Fleshborer Soulflayer"
Band Photo: Otargos (?)
French black metal band Otargos premiere a new song entitled “Larva Venom”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fleshborer Soulflayer", which will be released by Xenokorp on December 10th.
Check out now "Larva Venom" below.
