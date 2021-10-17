Lähdön Aika Premiere New Song "Pahansuovat" From Upcoming New Album "Valonaara"
Finnish sludge doom quintet Lähdön Aika premiere a new song entitled “Pahansuovat”, taken from their upcoming new album "Valonaara", which set for release on December 10.
Check out now "Pahansuovat" below.
