Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single “Sewer Skewer”
Sanguisugabogg‘s new single “Sewer Skewer” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It's a bonus track an will appear on the forthcoming vinyl re-release of their debut EP “Pornographic Seizures”, due out April 22, 2021.
Comment the group:
“Today, we’re happy to release an unreleased track we happily titled ‘Sewer Skewer,’ This song was recorded back in February of this year to be included as one of B-side tracks for the re-release of our firstborn son, titled ‘Pornographic Seizures‘.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Massacre Vocalist On "Resurgence" And HP Lovecraft
- Next Article:
Lähdön Aika Premiere New Song "Pahansuovat"
0 Comments on "Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single 'Sewer Skewer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.