Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single “Sewer Skewer”

Sanguisugabogg‘s new single “Sewer Skewer” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. It's a bonus track an will appear on the forthcoming vinyl re-release of their debut EP “Pornographic Seizures”, due out April 22, 2021.

Comment the group:

“Today, we’re happy to release an unreleased track we happily titled ‘Sewer Skewer,’ This song was recorded back in February of this year to be included as one of B-side tracks for the re-release of our firstborn son, titled ‘Pornographic Seizures‘.”