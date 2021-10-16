Queensryche Drummer Files Lawsuit Against The Band For Breach Of Contract
As was first revealed by Metal Sludge, founding Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfeld has filed a lawsuit this past Monday in Washington State's Snohomish County Court against former bandmates Michael Wilton (guitars) and Eddie Jackson (bass) several related band companies. Among the complaints in the lawsuit are breach of contract, wrongful discharge, shareholder oppression, breach of artists agreement and violation of Washington personality rights act.
Rockenfeld took paternity leave from the band in 2017 following the birth of his son and hasn't performed or recorded with Queensryche since, with his role being filled live by ex Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo, while drum tracks on the 2019 album, "The Verdict" were performed by the band's vocalist Todd La Torre.
After much speculation and comments by band members in interviews, Rockenfeld posted the following message on social media:
"Wanna hear a fun story? Goes like this: 'Contrary to any statements or interviews coming from other parties, I most definitely 'did not' and 'have not' quit, walked away, retired or abandoned Queensryche??!! Unfortunately, you have not been given the facts by any means…' A total cliffhanger right?... More soon."
Source: Metal Sludge
