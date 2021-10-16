Green Lung Shares New Lyric Video "Upon The Altar"

British heavy metal band Green Lung has released a new lyric video for the song, "Upon The Altar." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Black Harvest," which is set to be released through Svart Records on October 22nd. This will be the group's second album, following the highly successful debut, "Woodland Rites," which was released in 2019.