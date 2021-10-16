Green Lung Shares New Lyric Video "Upon The Altar"
British heavy metal band Green Lung has released a new lyric video for the song, "Upon The Altar." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Black Harvest," which is set to be released through Svart Records on October 22nd. This will be the group's second album, following the highly successful debut, "Woodland Rites," which was released in 2019.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Behemoth Premiere Live Video For "Bartzabel"
- Next Article:
Queensryche Drummer Files Lawsuit Against The Band
0 Comments on "Green Lung Shares 'Upon The Altar' Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.