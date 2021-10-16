Behemoth Premiere Live Video For “Bartzabel”
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
Another live video for “Bartzabel” from the upcoming home release of Behemoth‘s September 05th, 2020 livestreamed performance “In Absentia Dei“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. Metal Blade will have the set out on December 17th, 2021.
Explains frontman Nergal:
“‘In Absentia Dei‘ was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success. The response was absolutely brilliant — we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Orthodox Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Green Lung Shares "Upon The Altar" Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Behemoth Premiere Live Video For 'Bartzabel'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.