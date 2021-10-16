Behemoth Premiere Live Video For “Bartzabel”

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Another live video for “Bartzabel” from the upcoming home release of Behemoth‘s September 05th, 2020 livestreamed performance “In Absentia Dei“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. Metal Blade will have the set out on December 17th, 2021.

Explains frontman Nergal:

“‘In Absentia Dei‘ was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success. The response was absolutely brilliant — we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!”