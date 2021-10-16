Orthodox Premiere New Song & Music Video "Body & Soul" From Upcoming New Album

Nashville, TN’s Orthodox premiere a new music video “Body & Soul”, taken from their upcoming new third full-length. The record was produced by Randy LaBoeuf (The Acacia Strain, Chamber) and will be out via their new new label home Century Media Records.

“Hilariously enough, we signed with CM back in early 2020, waiting to unveil the news until the time is right. Now that that time is here, we’re beyond ecstatic to share what we’ve been working on and can’t wait to see what kind of impressions we can make with this team behind us.”

Landing online today alongside the news is the below music video for their new track “Body & Soul“. The band had Erick Easterday direct the video for that. As previously reported, the group will be out with The Acacia Strain, Harm’s Way, Kublai Khan and Dying Wish this fall on a tour that will find The Acacia Strain celebrating their past releases “It Comes In Waves“, “Slow Decay” and “Wormwood“.

The band's currently booked live dates run as follows:

w/ The Acacia Strain, Kublai Khan & Dying Wish:

11/07 Hartford, CT – The Webster (non-album set)

11/08 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/09 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (“Wormwood” set)

11/10 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/11 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club (“Wormwood” set)

11/12 Louisville, KY – Portal (non-album set)

11/13 Nashville, TN – The End (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/14 Nashville, TN – The End (“Wormwood” set)

11/16 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/17 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (“Wormwood” set)

11/19 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/20 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (“Wormwood” set)

11/21 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/22 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (“Wormwood” set)

11/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/24 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill (“Wormwood” set)

11/26 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre (“Wormwood” set)

11/28 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

11/29 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (“Wormwood” set)

12/01 Denver, CO – HQ (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/02 Denver, CO – HQ (“Wormwood” set)

12/03 Kansas City, MO – The Rino (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/04 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck (“Wormwood” set)

w/ The Acacia Strain, Harm’s Way & Dying Wish:

12/05 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/06 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall (“Wormwood” set)

12/07 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/08 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (“Wormwood” set)

12/10 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/11 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary (“Wormwood” set)

12/12 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/13 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (“Wormwood” set)

12/14 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/15 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church (“Wormwood” set)

12/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/17 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (“Wormwood” set)

12/18 Albany, NY – Empire (“It Comes In Waves” / “Slow Decay” set)

12/19 Albany, NY – Empire (“Wormwood” set)