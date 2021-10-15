Mystic Festival 2022 Adds Warm Up Day To Include Tom Warrior's Legacy Bands

Band Photo: Celtic Frost (?)

Mystic Festival 2022 has added an extra day to their already stacked line-up to include Celtic Frost, Hellhammer (Triumph of Death) and Triptykon. Several other bands were announced for this special day to include Napalm Death, Heathen, Decapitated and Skeletal Remains.

Mystic Festival is set to take place in Gdansk, Poland on June 1-4 in 2022.