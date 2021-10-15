Exclusive

In Crucem Agere Debut Track On Metalunderground.com

Delving into the demonic underworld, Austrian black metal outfit In Crucem Agere are not afraid to dig deep into the dark elements of the human condition. Originally formed in 2010, the project encompasses a narrative exploring the darkness inside man for whom there is no hope of salvation.

In Crucem Agere had this to say, "Humanity has been clinging to religions since the beginnings of time, yet every single prayer has been futile, unanswered. What is it that people see in invented gods and fairy tales, that makes them sacrifice everything, even their own lives?"

Check out the track below...