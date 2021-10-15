Bonded Releases "Lillith (Queen Of Blood)" Music Video

German thrash metallers Bonded continue to promote their upcoming sophomore album "Into Blackness," out worldwide on November 12th, 2021 via Century Media Records. Today, the band release "Lilith (Queen Of Blood)," the second single from the upcoming album. Check out the video directed by Nico Schiesewitz / VIZO Films below.

"'Lilith (Queen Of Blood)’ starts with a short intro by the Queen herself, performed by RægIna from Dæmonesq, then is followed by a real thrash metal thunderstorm. Neck-breaking, hectic, brutal and crowned with an epic chorus. Again an interplay between brutal intensity and catchy hooklines. ‘Lilith’ is highlighted by Makka’s powerful drumming and a cool lead guitar duel. A typical Bonded track with tons of riffs, double bass attacks, breaks and so much more! Lyrically, the song is the next track on 'Into Blackness' that represents the conceptional storyline embedded in 4 songs of the album inspired by the fictional book 'The Division Of The Damned' by Richard Rhys Jones. It introduces the appearance of an old, ancient female entity - a (blood) goddess called Lilith - the queen of blood!" say the band.

Bonded, the group by former Sodom members Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (Guitars) and Markus “Makka” Freiwald (Drums) alongside second guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-Suicidal Angels), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (Assassin), have once again collaborated with producer Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany and also had Björn Gooßes / Killustrations (Aborted, The Crown, Carnal Forge) create the album’s artwork, just like on their critically acclaimed “Rest In Violence” debut album from 2020, which entered the official album charts in Germany at # 84.