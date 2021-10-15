Suffocation Shares New Live Single "Pierced From Within"

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation recently announced their new live album, "Live In North America," which will be released on November 12th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the track video for their second live single, "Pierced From Within." Watch the track video featuring photographs taken by Mike Randall below.

Guitarist Terrance Hobbs comments:

"Hope you all enjoy this live version of 'Pierced from Within.' This song has always been a staple of the Suffocation arsenal as it's one of our favourite musical pieces to play. When going through the live recording and figuring out which songs to tease this release we didn't even have a second thought when it came to 'Pierced from Within' and we couldn't be more proud of how this live version sounds. This song has transcended almost 3 decades and still holds its potency in our set to this very day as well as being intricate with breaking major ground for us in the death metal world since its original release. Hope you all crank it out loud and let Suffocation fill your homes with some of our best death metal through the years!"