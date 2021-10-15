Exodus Posts New Lyric Video "The Years Of Death And Dying" Online

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

With a bond forged in youth and decades-old friendship, the undisputed masters of thrash metal return with their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non Grata" due to be released on November 19th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases a lyric video for their third single "The Years Of Death And Dying," which can be viewed below.

Tom Hunting comments:

"'The Years Of Death And Dying' started out as a poem, from the perspective of Death, being a thinking entity, always watching and looking for weakness and opportunity to come calling for people. A Grim Reaper story. We were losing legends: Bowie, Cash, Petty, Prince, Frey… the list goes on and on. Then we started losing family members and friends in our own orbit. Anyway, the title came first, then the poem, which became a song. I shared the lyrics with Gary, who helped inspire me with phrasing to finish it, and the guys loved it. The song is really long, and more legends kept passing right up into the moment Zet was singing it, so I had to keep writing until I had enough to complete the song. We hope you enjoy our tribute to the fallen!"