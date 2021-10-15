Domkraft Premiere New AC/DC Cover Track "Night Prowler" From Upcoming New Album "Best of AC/DC [Redux]"

Swedish psychedelic sludge/doom trio Domkraft premiere a new song entitled “Night Prowler”, taken from their upcoming new album "Best of AC/DC [Redux]". The album will be released December 3 via Magnetic Eye Records and features 13 doom bands, paying their respects to AC/DC.

Explains Domkraft vocalist/bassist Martin Wegeland:

“We tried to keep it true to the original, while still doing it our way. If the original version is sneaking in its pace, then ours is crawling. [It’s] slightly more dragging, messed up and psychotic. We basically decided to learn to play the song as close to the original as possible, then unlearn and give it our own treatment. I think our version makes total sense in a Domkraft context and I am stoked with how it tuned out. Fun fact: if you listen closely to the choirs, you might be able to recognize a familiar voice in the back. That’s Tomas from At the Gates, who dropped into the studio while recording.”



