Pupil Slicer Premiere Music Video For “Collective Unconscious” - Release New Digital EP

A new official music video for Pupil Slicer‘s song “Collective Unconscious” has premiered online streaming below. That track is off the group’s debut release “Mirrors“, and is also the title track to a new digital EP out in stores now.

Vocalist/guitarist Kate Davies commented of “Collective Unconscious“:

“The song is about coming to terms with being trans and the amount of vitriol and unconscious bias in society around it, as well as my own internalised transphobia. Basically, after realising I was trans there wasn’t any way to un-learn that fact, so there was only one option: going forward despite knowing how hard things could be.

The idea of the majority of society being conditioned from birth to laugh at and dismiss everything about trans people, and there being no willingness to learn about struggles or to try to help. The way most media paints trans people is as sexual predators, just plain delusional or a threat to everyone around them.

A way of coping became dissociation; disconnecting from what people say and how you feel, so that the negativity can’t affect you as much, distancing yourself from your own feelings as much as you can so that you don’t feel anything either way.”