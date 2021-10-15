Bloodbather Premiere New Track & Music Video “We Came And You Were Silent”
Bloodbather‘s new track and music video “We Came And You Were Silent” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below.
Comments vocalist/bassist Kyler Millo:
“‘We Came And You Were Silent‘ is absolutely my favorite song we’ve done as a band. Lyrically, this song in particular is meant to be left up to the listeners interpretation.”
