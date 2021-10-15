Impending Doom Premiere New Single & Music Video “Satanic Panic”
A new music video for Impending Doom‘s new single “Satanic Panic” has premiered online streaming for you below. It is the first advance track to arrive from the groups upcoming EP “Hellbent“, due out January 14th through MNRK Heavy.
