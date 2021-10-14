Hate Streaming New Album "Rugia" Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release

Band Photo: Hate (?)

Ahead of the release of their brand new album, "Rugia" tomorrow, Polish blackened death metal band Hate has uploaded the record in full via the Metal Blade channel. You can check it out below, along with an interview conducted by Metal Underground with frontman Adam "ATF Sinner" Buszko, which premiered earlier today.