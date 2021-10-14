Signum Draconis Shares New Music Video "Whirlwind Of Lovers"

Rockshots Records will be releasing on November 12th, 2021, Signum Draconis' heavy metal opera of "Inferno," from The Divine Comedy written by Dante Alighieri.

Featuring 17 songs by the band all sung in English, the double CD album is the first in a triptych of the complete work of Dante's magnum opus with Purgatory and Paradise to follow, and will also feature duets with selected special guest vocalists, narrations of selected chants, and an orchestral accompaniment by the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra and Choir.

Last month the first single "Gate of Hell (Arrival of Charon)" was shared and today, the band unveils their next track "Whirlwind of Lovers" with a new video in preview to the concept full-length, which can be viewed below.