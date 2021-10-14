August Burns Red Posts New Visualizer Video "Vengeance" Online

Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore veterans August Burns Red has posted a new visualizer video online for the stand alone single, "Vengeance." You can check it out below.

"Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise," the band says. "'Vengeance' is that song. It's ABR at our most raw."

Regarding the song's incredibly current subject matter, ABR say, "The song speaks about how much meaner the last 18 months seem to have made everyone. There is a lack of compassion and understanding for others, and we should be doing all we can to bring that back into our lives."