August Burns Red Posts New Visualizer Video "Vengeance" Online
Lancaster, Pennsylvania metalcore veterans August Burns Red has posted a new visualizer video online for the stand alone single, "Vengeance." You can check it out below.
"Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise," the band says. "'Vengeance' is that song. It's ABR at our most raw."
Regarding the song's incredibly current subject matter, ABR say, "The song speaks about how much meaner the last 18 months seem to have made everyone. There is a lack of compassion and understanding for others, and we should be doing all we can to bring that back into our lives."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wiegedood To Release New Album In January
- Next Article:
Signum Draconis Shares New Music Video
0 Comments on "August Burns Red Posts New Visualizer Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.