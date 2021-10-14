Wiegedood To Release New Album "There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road" In January; New Song "Nuages" Streaming
As the world circles the abyss at gathering speed, Wiegedood have returned to provide a perfectly vicious soundtrack. Today they are giving a first taste of their upcoming album, "There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road," that is scheduled for a release on January 14th, 2022.
The band comments: "A black metal homage to Django Reinhardt. So chaotic and dissonant that the man himself would have hated it for sure."
The band state regarding the album: "’There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road’ focuses on the filthiest and most disgusting parts of human nature and society. It steers clear from the typical Black Metal themes and concepts, instead zoning in on the struggle we lead within, trying to overcome the fact we are all made from that same filth. Exploring places the previous trilogy didn’t even scratch the surface of, both lyrically and musically. A first-hand look into pure disgust, a psychotic ride with synths, tape-recorders, hot club jazz and distressing samples. A definite switch from our previous work, a dark turn into something unexpected and unwelcome."
Being dedicated road dogs the band will embark on a European tour following the release of the album. The first part will be supported by Portrayal Of Guilt.
20.01.2022 (NL) Amsterdam - Q-Factory *
21.01.2022 (FR) Paris - Petit Bain *
22.01.2022 (FR) Colmar - Grillen *
23.01.2022 (BE) Brussels - AB-Box *
25.01.2022 (DE) Hamburg - Hafenklang *
26.01.2022 (DK) Copenhagen - Vega *
27.01.2022 (DE) Berlin - Zukunft *
28.01.2022 (DE) Leipzig - UT Connewitz *
29.01.2022 (PL) Poznan - Pod Minoga
30.01.2022 (CZ) Prague - Fuchs2 *
31.01.2022 (HUN) Budapest - Durer Kert *
01.02.2022 (AT) Vienna - Arena *
02.02.2022 (AT) Innsbruck - PMK *
03.02.2022 (IT) Mezzago - Bloom *
04.02.2022 (CH) Dudingen - Bad Bonn *
05.02.2022 (DE) Munich - Feierwerk *
06.02.2022 (DE) Cologne - Gebaeude 9 *
10.03.2022 (UK) Birmingham - Hare & Hound
11.03.2022 (UK) Bristol - he Crown
12.03.2022 (UK) Newcastle - The Cluny
13.03.2022 (UK) Glasgow Broadcast
14.03.2022 (N.IRE) Belfast - Voodoo
15.03.2022 (IRE) Galway - Roisin Dubh
16.03.2022 (IRE) Dublin - Grand Social
17.03.2022 (UK) Manchester - Star & Garter
18.03.2022 (UK) Plymouth - The Underground
19.03.2022 (UK) London - Oslo
22.03.2022 (LT) Vilnius - XI20
23.03.2022 (LV) Riga - Melna Piektdiena
24.03.2022 (EE) Tallinn - Sveta Baar
25.03.2022 (RU) Saint Petersburg - Lastochka
26.03.2022 (RU) Moscow - Gorod
* w/ Portrayal Of Guilt
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exes For Eyes Uploads New Music Video
- Next Article:
August Burns Red Posts New Visualizer Video Online
0 Comments on "Wiegedood To Release New Album In January"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.