Wiegedood To Release New Album "There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road" In January; New Song "Nuages" Streaming

As the world circles the abyss at gathering speed, Wiegedood have returned to provide a perfectly vicious soundtrack. Today they are giving a first taste of their upcoming album, "There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road," that is scheduled for a release on January 14th, 2022.

The band comments: "A black metal homage to Django Reinhardt. So chaotic and dissonant that the man himself would have hated it for sure."

The band state regarding the album: "’There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road’ focuses on the filthiest and most disgusting parts of human nature and society. It steers clear from the typical Black Metal themes and concepts, instead zoning in on the struggle we lead within, trying to overcome the fact we are all made from that same filth. Exploring places the previous trilogy didn’t even scratch the surface of, both lyrically and musically. A first-hand look into pure disgust, a psychotic ride with synths, tape-recorders, hot club jazz and distressing samples. A definite switch from our previous work, a dark turn into something unexpected and unwelcome."

Being dedicated road dogs the band will embark on a European tour following the release of the album. The first part will be supported by Portrayal Of Guilt.

20.01.2022 (NL) Amsterdam - Q-Factory *

21.01.2022 (FR) Paris - Petit Bain *

22.01.2022 (FR) Colmar - Grillen *

23.01.2022 (BE) Brussels - AB-Box *

25.01.2022 (DE) Hamburg - Hafenklang *

26.01.2022 (DK) Copenhagen - Vega *

27.01.2022 (DE) Berlin - Zukunft *

28.01.2022 (DE) Leipzig - UT Connewitz *

29.01.2022 (PL) Poznan - Pod Minoga

30.01.2022 (CZ) Prague - Fuchs2 *

31.01.2022 (HUN) Budapest - Durer Kert *

01.02.2022 (AT) Vienna - Arena *

02.02.2022 (AT) Innsbruck - PMK *

03.02.2022 (IT) Mezzago - Bloom *

04.02.2022 (CH) Dudingen - Bad Bonn *

05.02.2022 (DE) Munich - Feierwerk *

06.02.2022 (DE) Cologne - Gebaeude 9 *

10.03.2022 (UK) Birmingham - Hare & Hound

11.03.2022 (UK) Bristol - he Crown

12.03.2022 (UK) Newcastle - The Cluny

13.03.2022 (UK) Glasgow Broadcast

14.03.2022 (N.IRE) Belfast - Voodoo

15.03.2022 (IRE) Galway - Roisin Dubh

16.03.2022 (IRE) Dublin - Grand Social

17.03.2022 (UK) Manchester - Star & Garter

18.03.2022 (UK) Plymouth - The Underground

19.03.2022 (UK) London - Oslo

22.03.2022 (LT) Vilnius - XI20

23.03.2022 (LV) Riga - Melna Piektdiena

24.03.2022 (EE) Tallinn - Sveta Baar

25.03.2022 (RU) Saint Petersburg - Lastochka

26.03.2022 (RU) Moscow - Gorod

* w/ Portrayal Of Guilt