Exes For Eyes Uploads New Music Video "The End Of Summer" Featuring Soilwork's Björn Strid

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

As people across the northern hemisphere brace for winter, Canada’s Exes For Eyes are releasing a new single, the aptly named "The End Of Summer." This will be the first music released from the band since 2019, and they are eager to get back into the ears of fans. Featuring Björn Strid of Soilwork, the idea behind the single was to question our integrity as a species. "Do we as western humans have the ability to toughen up? Or are we basically just fucked on a biblical scale?" Exes For Eyes continue to explain the track:

"It can be heavy, it can be subdued, it has tension and release, and a few good old-fashioned earworms. Having Björn onboard has only solidified that this is a song with something special. When we sent him the pre-production, he instantly knew this was a song that had substance. 'Your best work' he called it. It has the ability to uplift you to euphoria, and the bottom will instantly drop out, leaving you wondering what exactly happened and looking for a repeat play."

Essentially a metaphor for the amazing quality of life we take for granted, the song explores the notion that without facing true adversity in life, we are becoming soft and approaching the end of that golden era. This single is the first of four, which will make up an internet fourth release, due to the global situation, the band is taking the time to perfect this next offering and give it the revel it deserves when the time is right.

Exes For Eyes has been going for almost ten years, during which they released three albums, toured heavily, and shared the stage with an impressive list of metal titans. They have a level of cohesion that only comes with that much experience.