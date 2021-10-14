Insomnium Cancels European Tour Dates With Omnium Gatherum
Finnish melodic death metal veterans, Insomnium, has announced the cancellation of their upcoming European Tour with Omnium Gatherum, which was supposed to start on November 26th.
The band states: "Dear Fans, We were looking forward to hitting the road again next month together with our brother in OG. Unfortunately, due to personal reasons, we are forced to cancel the tour and take a break for a couple of months to re-group. We were excited to be back on stage but this will take a little longer than expected. We can't wait to see you again next year."
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Insomnium Cancels European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.